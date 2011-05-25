Gaddafi son, Saif al Arab not dead, says Berlusconi

by 2 Comments

TALIAN Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi overnight dismissed a Libyan claim that an April 30 NATO air strike killed one of strongman Muammer Gaddafi’s sons.

Mr Berlusconi said the report of the death of 29-year-old Saif al-Arab, made by a Libyan government spokesman, was “propaganda”,the ANSA news agency reported.

“In fact, the youngest son was not in Libya, and he was living in another country, and its the same story for the three grandchildren,” the Italian leader said, calling the claims “unfounded”.

“This is the information of our services,” referring to the country’s military secret service.

couriermail

  • Christopher Black

    Saif Al-Arab was both killed and not killed as I undid the attack that killed him. Both stories are available if you google them. I have seen the type on the screen change depending on which reality I am thinking about. Be careful, there is no guarantee that the earth is in the same place in both realities as we creators sometimes change our earth’s speed due to things such as ebola outbreaks, etc. If you would like to ask me any questions I can be reached at earthcitizensempire@gmail.com. – christ 11 black

    • Oh Yeah

      Ever heard about FAKE NEWS?

      You will find plenty of those news on this forum.