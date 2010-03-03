Though still in its early days, there’s a robust movement growing in Lebanon to ban smoking in public places. The measure would follow a similar ban in Turkey and Syria, and a law in Jordan still being implemented, within a greater Middle East known for its addiction to cigarettes; Turkey and Yemen lead the proverbial pack, with more than 60% of adult males identified as regular smokers. Syria trails with just over 50%, according to the World Health Organization.

In Lebanon, where 45% of men and 38% of women smoke, a National Tobacco Control Program has campaigned for stricter laws