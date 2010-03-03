Movement to ban public smoking grows in Lebanon

by 8 Comments

Though still in its early days, there’s a robust movement growing in Lebanon to ban smoking in public places. The measure would follow a similar ban in Turkey and Syria, and a law in Jordan still being implemented, within a greater Middle East known for its addiction to cigarettes; Turkey and Yemen lead the proverbial pack, with more than 60% of adult males identified as regular smokers. Syria trails with just over 50%, according to the World Health Organization.

In Lebanon, where 45% of men and 38% of women smoke, a National Tobacco Control Program has campaigned for stricter laws

  • hey nina, are you the same nina who attended Rawdah High School in Verdun, Beirut!

  • 5thDrawer

    Well, don’t take the kids to a bar then, Hannibal. 😉 How can you have a good scotch without a good cigar??
    Ok, ok … I agree it’s one of those nasty terrible habits. And there should be some smoke-free zones. But someone will come along and identify ‘public places’ as all of the great outdoors … and it’s still a legal drug. Right?

  • 5thDrawer

    Yah … smoking tobacco is probably the least of what’s in the air … and I doubt Syria is seeing much success with banning now either.